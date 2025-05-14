Metagenomics Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis Report 2025: Market To Soar To $6.71 Billion By 2031, Driven By Agri Genomics And Genome Mapping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global metagenomics market is set to reach $6.71 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.6%. Key growth drivers include declining sequencing costs, increasing agricultural genomics focus, F&B industry expansion, and genome mapping initiatives. Challenges include high instrument costs, regulatory issues, and a shortage of skilled professionals. Notable players are Illumina, Thermo Fisher, and Roche. The consumables segment will see the highest CAGR at 16.3%, while 16S sequencing will hold a 39.5% market share by 2024. North America is expected to register the highest growth, driven by advancements in sequencing technology.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metagenomics Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis by Offering (Consumable, Instruments, Software), Technology (16S, Shotgun, Whole Genome Sequencing Microbial Sequencing), Application (Environmental, Clinical, Drug Discovery) - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metagenomics market is projected to reach $6.71 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2031. Comprehensive research and analysis identify key drivers such as decreasing sequencing costs, growing agricultural genomics focus, food and beverage industry expansion, and increasing genome mapping initiatives. Despite these drivers, market growth is challenged by high instrument costs, regulatory concerns, and standardization issues.

Opportunities for growth are presented by the rising adoption of bioinformatics and genomic data management solutions, alongside government-backed large-scale genomic sequencing projects. However, data storage and interpretation challenges, as well as a shortage of skilled professionals, pose significant hurdles.

In-depth competition analysis reveals strategic movements and product portfolio assessments of leading market players, including Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S.), and others. The consumables segment is expected to achieve the highest growth rate, a CAGR of 16.3%, due to their recurring necessity in microbial gene profiling applications.

Among the technologies, the 16S sequencing segment is anticipated to dominate with a 39.5% market share in 2024, driven by the growing need to understand microbiomes and discover new bioactive compounds. Additionally, the environmental application segment will command the largest share of 26.6%, fueled by industrial and urban pollution concerns creating demand for metagenomic solutions in environmental research.

Geographically, North America will register the highest growth at a CAGR of 16.9%, spurred by a focus on personalized medicine development and microbial genomics research. Technological advancements in sequencing and decreasing costs further bolster the metagenomics market in the region.

Scope of the Report: Metagenomics Market Assessment - by Offering



Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services Sequencing & Data Analysis Services

Metagenomics Market Assessment - by Technology



16S Sequencing

Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing Other Technologies

(Note: Other technologies include targeted microbial sequencing, meta transcriptome sequencing, and pyrosequencing.)

Metagenomics Market Assessment - by Application



Environmental Applications

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biotechnology Other Applications

(Note: Other applications include food & nutrition, agriculture & soil health, marine microbiomes, and extremophiles.)

Metagenomics Market Assessment - by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition & Scope

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Factors Affecting Market Growth

5. Metagenomics Market Assessment-By Offering

6. Metagenomics Market Assessment-By Technology

7. Metagenomics Market Assessment-By Application

8. Metagenomics Market Assessment-By Geography

9. Competition Analysis

10. Company Profiles



Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (U.S.)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Revvity Inc. (U.S.)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (U.K.)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

10X GENOMICS Inc. (U.S.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

Cantata Bio LLC Zymo Research Corporation (U.S.).

