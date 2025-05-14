403
Moscow blames Ukrainian troops for murdering civilians looking for food
(MENAFN) The Russian Investigative Committee has gathered new evidence of alleged war crimes committed by Ukrainian forces during their occupation of the Kursk region. Survivors from villages that were under Ukrainian control have provided testimony regarding the killing of civilians and looting by Ukrainian troops.
One woman from Plekhovo village reported that her son was shot and killed by Ukrainian soldiers in early September 2024 as he tried to retrieve food from his home. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds and his hands bound. She also described how Ukrainian forces looted homes, garages, and cars after entering the region in early August 2024.
Another resident of Bondarevka, near Sudzha, told investigators that a local man was shot and killed by Ukrainian forces while riding his bike to fetch bread. Similarly, a resident from Dmitryukov described how his father was killed by Ukrainian troops after he surrendered his car to them, even though they had threatened to burn both the car and his house down.
The Investigative Committee is pursuing criminal cases against those responsible for these actions, including charges of premeditated murder, terrorism, and looting. This is part of an ongoing investigation into war crimes allegedly committed by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.
As Moscow gradually regained control over the area, further reports emerged of massacres in the villages of Russkoye Porechnoye and Nikolayevo-Daryino, where Ukrainian troops are accused of raping, torturing, and killing dozens of civilians. Some captured Ukrainian soldiers have admitted to these crimes under interrogation, claiming they were following orders from their superiors.
On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Ukrainian forces had been completely driven out of the Kursk region, with Moscow estimating over 76,000 Ukrainian casualties, including both killed and wounded soldiers, and significant material losses.
