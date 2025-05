​​​Silver

​The drop back from $34.00 found support last week at $33.00, and this then provided the foundation for Tuesday’s bounce. The spot silver price is now on course to test $34.00 once again. A close above here opens the way again to the October 2024 high just below $35.00. It looks like the uptrend has reasserted itself. It would need a reversal below this week’s low to suggest a new retracement has begun.

​Brent ​Brent crude oil prices have continued to defy expectations of a turn lower, and while the price is under pressure this morning we will need to see a drop back below $72.00 and an intraday lower low to suggest that the sellers have the upper hand. It is worth noting that the price remains below the late February/early March high at $73.75, which may provide some resistance.

