Bank Of Japan (Boj) Preview: What To Expect

Mixed economic signals as tariff risks cloud the outlook

Japan’s economy has shown mixed signals, with April’s Reuters Tankan survey pointing to a rebound in manufacturing sentiment, while consumer spending remains a key area of caution. The lack of progress in US-Japan trade talks and the broader US-China gridlock continue to cast a shadow over Japan’s economic outlook, which complicates the BoJ’s path to policy normalisation. With ongoing tariff uncertainties and growth risks, policymakers may find it prudent to stay on hold rather than risk premature tightening in a cloudy trade landscape.

The BoJ’s updated economic projections will be in focus at the upcoming meeting. January’s forecasted 1.1% gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY 2025 may be revised lower due to risks facing Japan’s export-dependent economy. At the same time, rising underlying inflationary pressures over the past months could pose upside risks to the BoJ’s inflation outlook.

Inflation dynamics support further hikes, but wage growth remains key to the timeline

Japan’s inflation has remained above the BoJ’s 2% target for nearly three years, with recent data pointing to continued persistence. In March, core inflation picked up on sustained food price pressures, while core-core inflation (excluding fresh food and energy prices) rose to 2.9%—its highest in a year—underscoring sticky underlying price dynamics. This suggests that the upcoming rate hold may be merely a delay, with markets closely watching the timeline for the next hike as the BoJ continues to chart a different path from its global peers.

Wage growth remains a key piece of the puzzle. Nominal wages rose 3.1% year-on-year in February, up from a downwardly revised 1.8% in January. However, inflation-adjusted real wages fell 1.2%, marking a second straight monthly decline and highlighting ongoing pressure on household purchasing power. A more sustained rise in real wages—where wage growth outpaces inflation—may give policymakers the conviction to proceed with further tightening.