Steyr Motors with significant growth in the first quarter of 2025 – Outlook for financial year 2025 confirmed

Revenue increases by 26.4% to EUR 11.5 million in Q1 2025 (previous year: EUR 9.1 million)

EBIT improves to EUR 2.1 million (previous year: EUR 1.4 million)

Total backlog of firm orders, framework orders and non-binding sales commitments through the end of 2027 stands at approximately EUR 200 million

Significantly higher momentum expected in the further course of the year Outlook for 2025 confirmed: Revenue growth of at least 40% and EBIT margin above 20% expected Steyr, Austria, 14 May 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25 ), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, today published its figures for the first quarter of 2025. Following a start to the financial year 2025 according to plan, the Management Board confirms the outlook for the full year. Steyr Motors achieved a 26.4% increase in revenue to EUR 11.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 (previous year: EUR 9.1 million). EBIT improved to EUR 2.1 million (previous year: EUR 1.4 million), meaning that Steyr Motors was already able to generate around a third of the previous year's total EBIT of EUR 6.5 million in the first quarter. This underlines the dynamism of the business and the positive development of margins. Compared to the figure of EUR 1.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, adjusted for special effects in connection with the restructuring and costs for external consultants, there was an increase of 9.9%, while on a comparable (unadjusted) basis, growth of 51.6% was achieved compared to the EBIT of the first quarter of 2024. Net profit for the quarter amounted to EUR 1.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million). The strong demand for high-performance power units in the defense sector contributed significantly to the successful development in the first quarter of 2025 with growth of around 35%. Overall, the“Defense” segment contributed 59.0% (previous year: 55.0%) to revenue in the first quarter. In the“Civil” sector, Steyr Motors AG generated 41% of quarterly revenue with growth of around 15% in the first three months. From a regional perspective, the key drivers of revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 are attributable to the successful expansion in Asia, where revenue more than doubled compared to the previous year, and a roughly 20% increase in revenues in Europe. The Management Board expects the ramp-up of various projects from the order backlog to further accelerate this growth momentum in the current year - with correspondingly positive impetus for the operating margin. “We are fully in line with our plans for the first quarter. We are in the ramp-up phase in order to work off the high order backlog. At the same time, we are continuing to see dynamic demand. In recent weeks, we have held promising discussions regarding new orders with customers from the USA, Europe and India. We are more confident than ever that we will achieve our communicated targets for the financial year 2025,” comments Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors. Following the successful and planned development in the first quarter, which is traditionally the weakest quarter of the financial year due to the procurement cycle of end customers, the Management Board is confident about the rest of the year. In light of the imminent ramp-up of projected orders, continued dynamic demand and the existing order backlog, which at the quarterly reporting date amounted to around EUR 200 million from firm orders, framework orders and non-binding sales commitments with a range until 2027, the Management Board is therefore confirming its forecast for the financial year 2025. This continues to envisage an increase in revenue of at least 40% with an output of at least 1,250 motor units (previous year: 729 units). The Management Board expects the EBIT margin to be above 20%. Growth will be driven in particular by increased activities in Asia, the MENA region and North and South America.

Company profile of Steyr Motors AG

Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company's engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. In the full year 2024, Steyr Motors generated an (adjusted) EBIT margin of 24%. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of at least 40%, an EBIT margin of above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units.

