CENIT withstands the economic crisis and records stable sales develop-ment (+ EUR 963 k/+1.9%) in Q1-2025

Stuttgart, May 14th, 2025 - CENIT achieved sales slightly above the previous year's level despite the extremely difficult market environment. After three months, CENIT Group has generated sales revenues of EUR 51,508 k (previous year: EUR 50,545 k/+1.9%). Sales of third-party software decreased by -4.9% to EUR 24,917 k (previous year: EUR 26,188 k). Sales of CENIT's own software decreased slightly from EUR 4,472 k to EUR 4,409 k (-1.4%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 11.5% to EUR 22,147 k (previous year: EUR 19,856 k). Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 30,960 k (previous year: EUR 29,352 k) and thus increased by 5.5%. Due to the personnel measures already announced and the associated expenses in the amount of EUR 3,349 k, CENIT achieved an EBITDA of EUR -2,439 k (previous year: EUR 3,146 k />-100.0%), an EBITA of EUR -4,020 k (previous year: EUR 1,826 k/>-100.0%) as well as an EBIT of EUR -5,435 k (previous year: EUR 1,239 k/>-100.0%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent -56.3 (previous year: Cent 0.3). Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 42,392 k (Dec. 31, 2024: EUR 47,437 k). The equity ratio amounted to 25.7% (Dec. 31, 2024: 30.3%). Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 27,029 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2024: EUR 16,457 k). Operating cash flow totaled EUR 11,660 k (previous year: EUR 12,537 k), mainly due to the change in working capital. Employees

As of March 31, 2025, the number of employees in the Group was 982 (Dec. 31, 2024:984). Personnel expenses of the CENIT Group amounted to EUR 28,737 k in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 22,100 k). The increase in personnel expenses is mainly due to personnel measures as part of the performance program. Outlook

For the current year, our outlook for the CENIT Group is to reach a revenue of around EUR 229,000 - 234,000 k and operate earnings (EBITA) of around EUR 12,400 k. This forecast does not include any acquisition effects. Please visit CENIT's homepage for the entire quarterly report as of 31.03.2025: About CENIT:

CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable operational optimization. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 35 years! CENIT has around 1.000 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries. Please send queries to:



