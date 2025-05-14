403
Kremlin reaffirms Putin declaring readiness for unconditional discussions with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again expressed Moscow's readiness to engage in peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. The statement followed a meeting between Putin and Steve Witkoff, a special envoy of former U.S. President Donald Trump, held on Friday at the Kremlin.
Peskov told reporters on Saturday that the subject of Ukraine was raised during the discussions, with Putin reaffirming that Russia is open to restarting negotiations at any time, unconditionally. He emphasized that this position has been consistently maintained by the Russian leader.
Back in October 2022, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia while Putin remains in power. Although Zelensky later suggested the ban might not extend to himself personally, Ukraine has since insisted on an unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite for any dialogue.
The recent meeting with Witkoff is part of a broader pattern of ongoing communication between Moscow and Washington. Witkoff, seen as a potential mediator in efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, has held several discussions with top Russian officials, including at least three meetings with Putin.
Also present at Friday's talks were Yury Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, and Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's envoy for investment matters. Ushakov described the meeting as productive, saying it helped align Russian and American views not only on Ukraine but also on other international concerns. He confirmed that reviving direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev was among the topics discussed.
