Mild Weather To Persist Warmer Conditions Expected Friday Onward

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- Most parts of Jordan will experience mild weather on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of a noticeable rise in temperatures starting Friday due to a relatively warm air mass moving into the region, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Wednesday's forecast indicates a slight drop in temperatures, with generally pleasant weather across much of the country. Conditions will be moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover is expected at various altitudes, and northern regions may see light rain showers during the morning. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally picking up and causing dust in desert areas.Thursday's weather will remain largely unchanged, with mild temperatures persisting across most areas and moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds may appear over northern and central regions. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, becoming occasionally active.By Friday, the Kingdom is expected to come under the influence of a relatively warm air mass. Temperatures will rise significantly, resulting in warm conditions across most regions and relatively hot weather in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds may be observed, while winds will shift to southeasterly, moderate in speed and occasionally active.The warming trend will continue into Saturday, with another rise in temperatures anticipated. The weather will be generally hot and dry throughout the country, accompanied by high-altitude clouds. Southeasterly moderate winds are expected to pick up at times, potentially causing dust, especially in open areas.Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to vary across the Kingdom, with highs and lows reflecting the diverse topography. In East Amman, temperatures will range between 25 C during the day and 12 C at night, while West Amman will see a slightly cooler span of 23 C to 11 C.The northern highlands are expected to experience cooler conditions, ranging from 20 C to 8 C, and the Sharah highlands from 22 C to 9 C. In contrast, the desert regions will be warmer, with temperatures between 28 C and 13 C.The plains will see similar conditions to the capital, with a range of 25 C to 12 C. Warmer temperatures will prevail in the Jordan Valley, reaching 32 C in the north and 34 C in the south, with nighttime lows of 15 C and 18 C, respectively.The Dead Sea area is expected to reach a high of 33 C and a low of 17 C, while the Gulf of Aqaba will record the highest temperatures, ranging from 35 C during the day to 19 C overnight.