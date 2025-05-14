JSO Confirms No Local Quake Recorded Early Wednesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) confirmed on Wednesday that no earthquake activity was recorded within the Kingdom during the early morning hours.In an official statement, the Observatory's director, Ghassan Sweidan, clarified that seismic sensors registered a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in the Mediterranean Sea at 1:51 a.m. local time. The tremor originated offshore and was not related to any seismic event within Jordan's borders.The confirmation followed international reports, including one from the German Research Centre for Geosciences, indicating that a 6.3-magnitude earthquake had struck near the Greek island of Crete earlier in the day. According to the Centre, the quake occurred at a depth of 83 kilometers.Sweidan stressed that the Mediterranean quake had no impact on Jordan and reaffirmed the Observatory's continued monitoring of regional seismic activity as part of its routine operations.The Observatory urged the public to rely on official channels for accurate information regarding seismic events.