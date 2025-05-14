Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French President Denounces Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

French President Denounces Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation In Gaza


2025-05-14 04:02:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and called the actions of the Israeli occupation "unacceptable" and "shameful" amid the escalating humanitarian crisis in the territory.
"There is no water. There are no medicines. We can no longer evacuate the wounded. Doctors can no longer get in," Macron said in a television interview.
He stressed that France is making intensive diplomatic efforts to stop the situation.
Macron condemned the Israeli occupation's prevention of the entry of all aid sent by France and other countries to the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini described Israel's use of food and humanitarian aid as a weapon of war in the Gaza Strip as a war crime.
The humanitarian and health crisis in the Gaza Strip is worsening, with the occupation continuing to target medical, humanitarian, and charitable institutions, both international and local, that seek to provide vital services amidst the closure of crossings and the denial of humanitarian and medical aid since March 2.

MENAFN14052025000067011011ID1109546707

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search