French President Denounces Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and called the actions of the Israeli occupation "unacceptable" and "shameful" amid the escalating humanitarian crisis in the territory.
"There is no water. There are no medicines. We can no longer evacuate the wounded. Doctors can no longer get in," Macron said in a television interview.
He stressed that France is making intensive diplomatic efforts to stop the situation.
Macron condemned the Israeli occupation's prevention of the entry of all aid sent by France and other countries to the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini described Israel's use of food and humanitarian aid as a weapon of war in the Gaza Strip as a war crime.
The humanitarian and health crisis in the Gaza Strip is worsening, with the occupation continuing to target medical, humanitarian, and charitable institutions, both international and local, that seek to provide vital services amidst the closure of crossings and the denial of humanitarian and medical aid since March 2.
Meanwhile, Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini described Israel's use of food and humanitarian aid as a weapon of war in the Gaza Strip as a war crime.
The humanitarian and health crisis in the Gaza Strip is worsening, with the occupation continuing to target medical, humanitarian, and charitable institutions, both international and local, that seek to provide vital services amidst the closure of crossings and the denial of humanitarian and medical aid since March 2.
