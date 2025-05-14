Culture Minister Launches New Stamp On Dar Alkutub Al Qatariya Re-Opening

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani launched yesterday a postage stamp marking the reopening of Dar Alkutub Al Qatariya.

The launch at the Ministry of Culture's pavilion at the 34th Doha International Book Fair was attended by President of Civil Service and Government Development Bureau H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa and HE Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic Mohammed Yassin Saleh.

The new issue was a result of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Qatar Post to document the history of Qatar's first national library, which was set up in 1962 as an incubator for culture, arts, literature and heritage in Qatar.

Director General of Dar Alkutub Al Qatariya Ibrahim Al Buhashim Al Sayed said the new issue was inspired by the designs of old stamps and reflects the legacy of classic Qatari stamps.

For his part, Qatar Post Chairperson Faleh Mohammed Al Naemi said the new stamp documents the history of an institution that holds a special place in the hearts of Qataris as a cultural beacon that has contributed to the dissemination of knowledge for generations.