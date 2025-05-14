Qatari Delegation Highlights National Excellence At American Urological Association Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A high-level Qatari medical delegation, specialising in urology participated prominently in the annual American Urological Association (AUA) Meeting, recently held in Las Vegas, USA.

The team made a distinguished contribution by organizing a joint scientific session between the Urological Society of Qatar and the World Chinese Urology Society, under the theme:“Connecting Excellence, Inspiring Innovation.”

The session brought together leading experts and researchers from Qatar, China, Taiwan and the United States to explore the latest advancements in urological surgery and treatment.

The session was moderated by Dr. Khalid Mohamed Al-Jalham, Chief Medical Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation and Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari, Medical Advisor for the Managing Director at HMC, along with senior experts from China. It featured high-level scientific discussions and cutting-edge presentations on innovative therapeutic techniques and significant clinical experiences.

Representing Qatar's contributions to this distinguished forum, Dr. Khalid Al-Rumaihi, Head of Urology Corporate Services at Hamad Medical Corporation and Professor of Urology at Qatar University, delivered a presentation on the nation's experience with cryotherapy in renal cancer, highlighting the latest developments in minimally invasive treatments for kidney malignancies.

In another key presentation, Dr. Kareim Khalafalla, Urologist at Hamad Medical Corporation and Associate Professor of Urology at Qatar University, addressed recent advancements in men's rehabilitation following cancer therapy.

His talk emphasized the growing importance of sexual health restoration and the latest evidence-based approaches in post-cancer care.

The success of this joint session sets a promising precedent for future global collaborations, reaffirming Qatar's role as a hub for advanced medical education and international scientific engagement in the field of urology

