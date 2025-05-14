US, Saudi Arabia Ink $142B Arms Deal

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Saudi Arabia will invest $600bn in the United States, including through technology partnerships and a $142 billion arms sales agreement, Al Jazeera reports.

The deal, involving collaboration in areas such as energy and mineral development, represents the largest-ever weapons sale by the US to Saudi Arabia, the White House says.

Ina fact-sheet released on Tuesday, the White House said:“The deals celebrated today are historic and transformative for both countries and represent a new golden era of partnership between the United States

On his maiden major international trip of his second term as US president, Donald Trump arrived to a red-carpet welcome in Riyadh on Tuesday. He is also due to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement is aimed to help modernise the Saudi military with“state-of-the-art war fighting equipment and services from over a dozen US defence firms.

Under the agreement, the oil-rich kingdom will invest $20bn in energy infrastructure and data centres for artificial intelligence in the US.

PAN Monitor