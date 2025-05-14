US, Saudi Arabia Ink $142B Arms Deal
KABUL (Pajhwok): Saudi Arabia will invest $600bn in the United States, including through technology partnerships and a $142 billion arms sales agreement, Al Jazeera reports.
The deal, involving collaboration in areas such as energy and mineral development, represents the largest-ever weapons sale by the US to Saudi Arabia, the White House says.
Ina fact-sheet released on Tuesday, the White House said:“The deals celebrated today are historic and transformative for both countries and represent a new golden era of partnership between the United States
On his maiden major international trip of his second term as US president, Donald Trump arrived to a red-carpet welcome in Riyadh on Tuesday. He is also due to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The agreement is aimed to help modernise the Saudi military with“state-of-the-art war fighting equipment and services from over a dozen US defence firms.
Under the agreement, the oil-rich kingdom will invest $20bn in energy infrastructure and data centres for artificial intelligence in the US.PAN Monitor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment