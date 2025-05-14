IEA Ready For Talks With US On Afghan Refugees
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called for direct negotiations with the United States on managing the return of Afghan migrants.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) welcomed the US Department of Homeland Security's decision on ending the temporary protected status for Afghans as a positive move.
The decision acknowledged the current realities and affirmed improvement in Afghanistan's security environment and economic situation, the ministry said..
On Tuesday, the US secretary of homeland security announced the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans would be terminated on 12 July.
MoFA spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on X:“IEA considers the recent announcement by the US Department of Homeland Security as ...an acknowledgement of existing realities, affirming progress in Afghanistan's security and economic environment.”
He said the caretaker government in Kabul viewed the move as a clear recognition of the progress made in areas of national security, economy and other sectors.
Balkhi added the interim government was ready to engage in constructive dialogue with the US and other countries on the repatriation of Afghans.
“IEA underscores the importance of bilateral mechanisms and consular services for its citizens, in line with established norms to prevent complications, address security concerns and ensure the dignity and rights of returnees,” Balkhi concluded.
In a statement reported by The Washington Post, the US secretary said:“We've reviewed the conditions in Afghanistan with our interagency partners, and they do not meet the requirements for a TPS designation.”
Noem added.“Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilising economy no longer prevents them from returning to their home country.”
kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment