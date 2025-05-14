IEA Ready For Talks With US On Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called for direct negotiations with the United States on managing the return of Afghan migrants.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) welcomed the US Department of Homeland Security's decision on ending the temporary protected status for Afghans as a positive move.

The decision acknowledged the current realities and affirmed improvement in Afghanistan's security environment and economic situation, the ministry said..

On Tuesday, the US secretary of homeland security announced the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans would be terminated on 12 July.

MoFA spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi wrote on X:“IEA considers the recent announcement by the US Department of Homeland Security as ...an acknowledgement of existing realities, affirming progress in Afghanistan's security and economic environment.”

He said the caretaker government in Kabul viewed the move as a clear recognition of the progress made in areas of national security, economy and other sectors.

Balkhi added the interim government was ready to engage in constructive dialogue with the US and other countries on the repatriation of Afghans.

“IEA underscores the importance of bilateral mechanisms and consular services for its citizens, in line with established norms to prevent complications, address security concerns and ensure the dignity and rights of returnees,” Balkhi concluded.

In a statement reported by The Washington Post, the US secretary said:“We've reviewed the conditions in Afghanistan with our interagency partners, and they do not meet the requirements for a TPS designation.”

Noem added.“Afghanistan has had an improved security situation, and its stabilising economy no longer prevents them from returning to their home country.”

