Euroclear Reports Strong Business Income Growth In Q1 2025
|
|
Q1 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
YoY evolution
|
3-year CAGR
|
Assets under custody
|
€39.1 trillion
|
€41.4 trillion
|
+6 %
|
+4 %
|
Number of transactions
|
80.6 million
|
88 million
|
+9 %
|
+3 %
|
Turnover
|
€274 trillion
|
€336 trillion
|
+23 %
|
+8 %
|
Fund assets under custody
|
€3.3 trillion
|
€3.6 trillion
|
+9 %
|
+5 %
|
Collateral Highway
|
€1.8 trillion
|
€2 trillion
|
+12 %
|
+1 %
|
Underlying cash deposits (full year average)
|
€22.4 billion
|
€24.8 billion
|
+11 %
|
+1 %
Euroclear has reached record levels in settlement and safekeeping activities, with assets under custody growing for the tenth quarter in a row and closing the first quarter over the €41 trillion mark. The turnover increased by 23% compared to Q1 2024 thanks to high equity quotations, robust results in fixed income and increased settlement activity due to market volatility in the context of geopolitical uncertainty. The outstanding of Euroclear's Collateral Highway now surpasses to €2 trillion, while the funds depot is close to its peak of €3.6 trillion.
Q1 2025 business milestones
Strategic stake in Inversis
Early March 2025, Euroclear successfully completed the acquisition of 49% of Inversis. This first transaction paves the way for the full acquisition of the Spanish company. This aligns with Euroclear's strategic vision to accelerate the growth of its one-stop-shop funds offering – Euroclear FundsPlace – and expand its presence in Southern Europe. Inversis' technology-led, diversified and resilient business model underpinned by continued growth perfectly complements Euroclear's existing funds business.
New Singapore branch
Further delivering on its Asia strategy, Euroclear Bank received approval for a branch licence in Singapore. Effective 1 February 2025, the new Singapore branch operates under a wholesale banking licence, enabling it to provide a broader range of activities. This change underscores Euroclear's long-standing commitment to the Asia Pacific market and its strategic focus on enhancing operational resilience while increasing proximity to clients in the region.
New, innovative service for US Treasury repo market
Euroclear launched a US Treasury Delivery-Versus-Payment (DVP) repo service. The service offers cash lenders similar operational efficiency for DVP repo transactions as triparty repo transactions. Repo collateral is held in a segregated account with the cash lender's custodian of choice. Electronic trading workflows on venues are integrated into the new service, making activities such as collateral allocation seamless for cash lenders and their counterparties.
Strategic partnership with Microsoft harnessing cloud, data and AI
Euroclear entered into a 7-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform Euroclear clients' experience and drive new opportunities for growth. The partnership further strengthens Euroclear's business ecosystem and technology infrastructure by leveraging Microsoft's leading technology, expertise and cloud services. This will enhance Euroclear's ability to create value for all market participants and unlock new opportunities at the core of the capital markets ecosystem. Microsoft will support Euroclear's strategic ambition in key growth areas like funds and client experience as well as its long-term vision to evolve into a Digital and Data-Enabled Financial Market Infrastructure.
Russian sanctions impacts
Financial impacts of the Russian assets
-
Interest earnings from Russian sanctioned assets were €1,470 million, a 7.5% decrease from Q1 2024 due to gradual rate cuts. Future interest earnings will continue to evolve in line with future policy rates.
As required by the EU windfall contribution regulation implemented in May 2024, Euroclear provisioned €944 million as windfall contribution for Q1 2025.
The Russian sanctions and countermeasures resulted in direct costs of €22 million and a loss of business income of €9 million.
Interest earnings related to Russian assets, which are subject to Belgian corporate tax, generated €360 million in tax revenue for the Belgian State.
Update on Russian sanctions and countermeasures
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 resulted in market-wide application of international sanctions. Euroclear considers the application of international sanctions as a key obligation. Therefore, well established processes are in place which have allowed the group to implement the sanctions while maintaining our normal course of business.
As a result of the sanctions, blocked coupon payments and redemptions owed to sanctioned entities continue to accumulate on Euroclear Bank's balance sheet. At the end of March 2025, Euroclear Bank's balance sheet totalled €230 billion, of which €195 billion relate to sanctioned Russian assets.
In line with Euroclear's risk appetite and policies and as expected by the EU Capital Requirements Regulation, Euroclear's cash balances are re-invested to minimise risk and capital requirements. In the first quarter of 2025, interest arising on cash balances from Russian-sanctioned assets was approximately €1.5 billion.
In May 2024, the European Commission has adopted a new regulation about a windfall contribution applicable to CSDs holding Russian Central Bank assets with a total value of more than €1 million. The profits generated by the reinvestment of these sanctioned amounts dating from 15 February 2024 onwards are required to be contributed to the European Fund for Ukraine. After retention of a 10% share of the windfall contribution to comply with capital and risk management requirements, Euroclear paid approx. €3.5 billion to the European Fund for Ukraine for the 2024 fiscal year.
Euroclear continues to act prudently and to strengthen its capital by retaining the remainder of the Russian sanction related profits as a buffer against current and future risks. Euroclear is focused on minimising potential legal, financial, and operational risks that may arise for itself and its clients, while complying with its obligations.
As a direct consequence of the sanctions and countermeasures, Euroclear faces multiple proceedings in Russian courts. Since Russia considers international sanctions against public order, Russian claimants initiated legal proceedings aiming mainly to access assets blocked in Euroclear Bank's books, by claiming an equivalent amount in Russian Ruble and enforcing their claim in Russia. Despite all legal actions taken by Euroclear and the considerable resources mobilised, the probability of unfavourable rulings in Russian courts is high since Russia does not recognise the international sanctions.
[1] Excluding Russian sanctions impacts
[2] Based on estimated RWA of around €14.4 billion (of which around €6,3 billion of RWA are related to Russian assets) and CET1 capital of around €8.8 billion
About Euroclear
Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Guided by its purpose, Euroclear innovates to bring safety, efficiency and connections to financial markets for sustainable economic growth. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives and investment funds. As a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure, Euroclear is committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise. The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden, Euroclear UK & International.
Contact: Pascal Brabant, [email protected] , +32 475 78 36 62
Photo -
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Euroclear
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment