ROCKWOOL A/S – Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,004,500
|282,231,986
|7 May 2025
|12,000
|301.26
|3,615,120
|8 May 2025
|12,000
|299.25
|3,591,000
|9 May 2025
|13,000
|300.35
|3,904,550
|12 May 2025
|10,000
|307.41
|3,074,100
|13 May 2025
|10,000
|306.52
|3,065,200
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,061,500
|299,481,956
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,680,330 B shares corresponding to 0.79 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 7 – 13 May 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
-
SE-2025-29_EN
SE-2025-29_Transactions B shares
