Fluoroscopy Market Set For Growth Driven By Rising Chronic Diseases, Aging Population, And Demand

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in fluoroscopy technologies.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Fluoroscopy Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 2.6 billion in 2024 to USD 3.2 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 2.40%. The global fluoroscopy market is poised for steady growth in the coming years, fueled by rising rates of chronic diseases, an aging population, and an increasing preference for minimally invasive medical procedures. Fluoroscopy, a real-time imaging technology, is becoming an essential tool in diagnosing and treating conditions such as heart disease, cancer, and musculoskeletal disorders.

In the United States alone, the CDC reports that over 60% of adults live with a chronic condition, with heart disease accounting for nearly 700,000 deaths in 2020. The World Health Organization projects that cancer cases will rise to 27.5 million by 2040 globally. These trends are contributing to higher demand for advanced imaging tools like fluoroscopy, which support procedures such as angioplasty, biopsies, and catheter placement with reduced recovery time and fewer complications compared to traditional surgery.

The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is also contributing to the market's momentum. These techniques, widely used in cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and orthopedic treatments, are safer and often more cost-effective. According to the National Institutes of Health, fluoroscopy remains a key component in many of these procedures, which are increasingly being adopted by both patients and healthcare providers.

Technological advancements are also reshaping the fluoroscopy landscape. The rise of digital fluoroscopy has led to clearer images, faster diagnostics, and lower radiation doses. The FDA's commitment to approving safe and efficient devices has opened doors for next-generation systems featuring 3D imaging, real-time navigation, and automated dose monitoring. These features not only improve patient outcomes but also enhance efficiency in clinical settings.

Another significant factor driving market growth is the increasing global elderly population. The United Nations estimates that by 2030, the number of people aged 60 and above will reach 1.4 billion. Older adults are more prone to diseases that require imaging for diagnosis and treatment planning, including osteoporosis, cardiovascular conditions, and arthritis. Fluoroscopy's ability to offer continuous imaging makes it especially useful in managing elderly patients' healthcare needs.

However, high equipment and maintenance costs remain a challenge for broader adoption, especially in low-income regions. Sophisticated fluoroscopy systems, including fixed and mobile C-arms, can cost hundreds of thousands to over a million dollars. These expenses, combined with training and compliance costs, make it difficult for smaller clinics and hospitals to invest in the technology.

Despite these cost barriers, innovation in system design is offering new opportunities. Fixed C-arms, known for their image clarity and stability during surgery, currently hold the largest market share, especially in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Their widespread adoption is supported by their reliability and effectiveness in complex procedures such as orthopedic surgeries and heart interventions.

On the other hand, mobile C-arms are expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. Their portability makes them ideal for use in emergency rooms, outpatient clinics, and rural settings. According to the FDA, countries like India and Brazil are increasingly adopting mobile systems due to their flexibility and cost-efficiency. These systems are particularly useful in settings with limited space and resources, allowing timely diagnosis and treatment in critical cases.

As the global healthcare landscape continues to evolve, fluoroscopy is expected to play an even greater role in delivering effective, patient-centered care. With ongoing technological innovation and rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools, the market outlook remains optimistic.

Fluoroscopy Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The Fluoroscopy Market has intense competition among key players, including GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems. These companies, in a view to maintain dominance in the market, are upgrading their technologies along with innovations in product lines.

Among the competition bases lies the aspect of product quality, regulatory approvals, and pricing mechanisms. Industry performance is seen under steady growth owing to increasing demand from the healthcare segment and the creation of technological advances. However, with the entry of new players and advancements of existing companies, competition will get tougher.

In July 2023, Canon Medical Systems launched the Zexira i9 digital X-ray RF system, a cutting-edge fluoroscopic table that offers high functionality and precision in imaging and caters to various clinical needs.

Some of the key companies in the global Fluoroscopy Market include:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Hitachi Medical Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips NV

GE HealthCare

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Shimadzu

Orthoscan Inc.

Hologic Inc

Carestream Health.

Fluoroscopy Latest Industry Updates

In June 2023, GE Healthcare announced the release of its new fluoroscopy imaging system, designed to provide clearer images at reduced radiation levels. The system is tailored to meet the increasing demand for high-quality diagnostics in interventional radiology and orthopedics.

In May 2023, Siemens Healthineers expanded its fluoroscopy solutions portfolio with the introduction of an advanced C-arm system aimed at improving surgical precision and minimizing patient radiation exposure.

In March 2023, Philips Healthcare entered a strategic partnership with a leading hospital network to integrate advanced fluoroscopy technology into their diagnostic centers, aiming to enhance patient care and diagnostic accuracy.

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyse raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Fluoroscopy Market for the forecast period, The new intelligence study further digs deep to extract all data pertaining to aspects such as production capability, spending power, customer preference and potential customers to offer usable business information. This report can be considered as a cautious assessment of the target customers, their requirements, geography generating maximum sales and potential distribution channel.

Fluoroscopy Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Fixed C-arms

Fluoroscopy Systems

Remote Controlled Systems

Patient-Side Controlled Systems

Mobile C-arms System Type

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Diagnostics

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Urology & Nephrology

Other Diagnostic Applications

Surgical Applications

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Other Surgical Applications

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Fluoroscopy Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Fluoroscopy Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Fluoroscopy Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Fluoroscopy Market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

