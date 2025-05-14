403
Ibovespa Hits Record Close As US-China Trade Truce Sparks Historic Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market celebrated a milestone day as the Bovespa index surged to an all-time high on May 13, 2025. The benchmark index jumped 1.76% or 2,399.93 points to close at 138,963.11, marking its fourth consecutive session of gains.
Market activity showed robust participation with rising stocks dominating declining ones by 568 to 389 on the B3 Stock Exchange . Trading volume reached approximately R$16.7 billion, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm amid improving global trade relations.
The breakthrough follows the weekend announcement of a 90-day tariff reduction agreement between the United States and China. This temporary truce slashed US tariffs on Chinese products from 145% to 30%, while China reduced rates on American goods from 125% to just 10%.
The technical picture turned decisively bullish today. The Bovespa chart displays a textbook breakout pattern with prices pushing decisively above the previous resistance zone around 137,000 points.
All major moving averages align in bullish formation, with the critical 50-day moving average providing strong support near 127,870 points. The RSI indicator reads 57.414, showing positive momentum without reaching overbought territory.
MACD signals strong upward momentum at 527.085, confirming the rally's strength. The Bollinger Bands exhibit a pronounced widening pattern with prices touching the upper band, typically signaling continued trend strength rather than immediate reversal.
Healthcare companies delivered exceptional performance today. Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos dominated gainers with an impressive 11.30% surge to 2.66 reais after reporting quarterly results that exceeded analyst expectations.
Airlines benefited from currency strength as Azul SA preferred shares soared 10.85% to 1.43 reais. Education provider YDUQS Participacoes SA suffered the steepest decline, plummeting 8.48% to 14.57 reais following disappointing enrollment numbers.
Meat processing giant JBS dropped 2.48% to 40.85 reais despite the broader market rally as export concerns persist. The Brazilian real continued strengthening against major currencies with the USD/BRL rate falling 1.19% to 5.61, marking a seven-month low for the dollar.
This currency appreciation reflects Brazil's substantial interest rate differential following the central bank's recent decision to maintain the Selic rate at 14.75%. Commodities rallied across the board, boosting Brazil's resource-heavy market.
Gold futures climbed 0.95% to $3,258.72 per troy ounce. Crude oil surged 2.73% to $63.64 per barrel, while coffee contracts increased 0.44% to $374.60.
The rally comes despite macroeconomic headwinds including slowing GDP growth forecasts of 1.6% for 2025. Inflation remains persistently high at 5.51%, well above the central bank's 3% target.
Market technicians note significant support levels now exist at 137,764 points where the 20-day exponential moving average provides a safety net.
Immediate resistance appears at 139,419 points, yesterday's intraday high, with the psychological 140,000 mark representing the next target.
Year-to-date, the Bovespa has gained an impressive 15.53%, outperforming many global markets despite challenging domestic economic conditions. The current four-day winning streak has added 4.17% or 5,565.59 points to the index.
The CBOE Brazil ETF Volatility index increased 2.76% to 30.14, suggesting heightened caution despite the rally. Traders remain vigilant regarding potential profit-taking following such a sharp move higher.
