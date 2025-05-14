403
Brazilian Real Maintains Strength Against Dollar Amid Lower U.S. Inflation Expectations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The USD/BRL exchange rate traded at 5.6088 early Wednesday, May 14, 2025, showing a minimal increase of 0.01% from Tuesday's close of 5.6085.
Trading volume remains moderate in the morning session as markets digest recent economic developments from both countries. The Brazilian currency continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, hovering near its strongest levels since October 2024.
This strength marks a significant reversal from December's all-time high of 6.75. The real has accumulated substantial gains against the greenback since the beginning of 2025.
April's US CPI report released yesterday showed only a 0.2% month-on-month increase. This modest inflation reading immediately weakened the Dollar Index and narrowed the Federal Reserve's yield premium over global counterparts.
Markets subsequently reduced expectations for aggressive US rate hikes. Brazil's central bank policy divergence plays a crucial role in the real's performance.
The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) minutes reaffirmed that the Selic rate will remain elevated at 14.75%. This high interest rate environment continues attracting yield-seeking foreign capital to Brazilian assets.
President Lula's recent diplomatic mission to Beijing yielded tangible economic benefits for Brazil. China pledged a US$9 billion credit line specifically for Latin American infrastructure projects.
This commitment strengthens Brazil's external financing prospects and bolsters investor confidence in the currency. Technical indicators present a mixed but generally bullish picture for the real.
The USD/BRL pair currently trades below both the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. This alignment forms a "golden cross" pattern typically considered bullish for the Brazilian currency.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at mid-range levels, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions prevail. Bollinger Bands show decreased volatility with prices consolidating near the lower band.
This technical formation often precedes a directional move in the coming sessions. Support levels have formed around 5.57, with immediate resistance appearing at 5.63.
Trading volumes remain consistent with recent averages, indicating steady rather than speculative positioning. Cross-currency performance shows mixed results over the past 24 hours.
The real gained against the euro (-0.33%) and British pound (-0.24%) but weakened against the Australian dollar (+0.31%) and Japanese yen (+0.56%).
The near-term outlook suggests continued real strength while the interest rate differential remains favorable. Trading Economics forecasts the Brazilian Real will reach 5.73 by quarter-end with a 12-month projection of 5.95.
These predictions indicate potential moderation in the real's recent gains. Market participants closely monitor upcoming economic releases from both Brazil and the United States.
The BCB Focus Market Readout released on May 12 provides updated inflation and growth expectations. These figures will guide central bank decisions and ultimately determine the real's trajectory.
