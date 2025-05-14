Pakistan Returns BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw To India At Attari-Wagah Border

MENAFN - Live Mint)BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since April 23, was handed over to India at the Attari border in Punjab, according to a statement from the Border Security Forces on May 14.

What did the BSF Say?

“Today at 1030 hrs Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and detained by Pak Rangers,” the statement said.

It added,“With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible.”

The wife of Shaw had requested a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She called on the CM to step in and ensure her husband's release. She even visited the place where he was posted and met top BSF officials.

“I have sought a brief meeting with Mamata Banerjee. She is the Chief Minister, so her intervention will help in expediting the matter,” A Bengali news channel quoted her as saying.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses concern over it

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 5 expressed her concern for the BSF Constable from Hooghly whom Pakistan Rangers detained. She had said that Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee was in contact with the family members.

“This is extremely sad situation. His name is Sahu. Our party's Kalyan Banerjee is in touch with the family members. I want that he should be rescued as soon as possible. We have clearly said that our party is with the government on the issues of internal and external security. We are not doing divide and rule here,” Banerjee stated.

Shaw had inadvertently crossed the International Border near Punjab's Firozpur. The BSF had directed a strict advisory to its soldiers to be vigilant and alert during border patrol.

The BSF is the main force responsible for shielding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan. This border is among the most sensitive and volatile in the nation, shaped by longstanding historical tensions and persistent security challenges.