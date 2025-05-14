TENA Survey Reveals The Hidden Emotional Toll Of Urinary Incontinence



45% feel embarrassed and self-conscious

41% feel frustrated

23% feel helpless 16% feel isolated and withdrawn

What are their common concerns?



48% worry about losing control in public or not finding a bathroom in time

1 in 4 fear others discovering their condition 21% worry about long-term effects

Sleep disruption is another significant issue:



58% wake up multiple times a night 29% report poor sleep due to discomfort and worry about leaks

Sadly, only 19% of respondents have accepted UI as part of their life, with many feeling like a burden on others, having to take frequent bathroom breaks on road trips or having to cut activities short. They wish people understood the psychological effect it can have on the person impacted and how helpless they can feel.

What's the difference between men and women?



Women report higher level of embarrassment (57%) 53% of men feel isolated when dealing with UI

Gender specific concerns are:



Women worry most about not finding a restroom in time (60%) Men are most concerned about people finding out (58%)

Which age groups struggle the most?

Those aged 55 and older struggle the most:



40% feel embarrassed

38% feel frustrated 33% experience anxiety

Their top concerns include:



Access to bathrooms (43%)

Public accidents (41%) Cost of incontinence products (26%)

In contrast, younger UI sufferers (25-34) worry about:



People finding out (22%) Long-term health effects (22%)

However, those aged 25-35 are generally more comfortable discussing UI, while 44% of those feeling uncomfortable are those aged 55+, suggesting they are less likely to seek help compared to the younger generation.

Sleep disruption also varies – almost two in five (38%) of those who wake up multiple times a night are 55+ compared to only 17% of those 25-34.

Tony Forsberg, National Clinical Manager, Incontinence from Essity says "Urinary incontinence is more than just a physical condition, it can deeply impact confidence, mental well-being, and daily life. Our latest survey highlights just how widespread these struggles are, with the goal to break the stigma surrounding UI while providing products that help people live with dignity and confidence. No one should feel alone in this journey."

