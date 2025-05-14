Air Arabia Q1 Profit Jumps 34Pc

Dhaka: Air Arabia started 2025 on a strong note, posting a net profit of Dh355 million for the first quarter-a 34pc increase from the Dh266 million reported during the same period last year.

Revenue rose 14pc year-on-year to Dh1.75 billion, supported by sustained demand for budget air travel. The carrier flew 4.9 million passengers between January and March, up 11pc from Q1 2024, maintaining a seat load factor of 84pc, which indicates continued strong capacity utilisation.

The airline said higher passenger volumes and steady top-line growth helped offset seasonal dips linked to Ramadan, as well as inflationary pressures from fluctuating fuel prices, currency shifts, and ongoing supply chain constraints.

Despite a more competitive and volatile operating environment, Air Arabia continued to expand its network across multiple hubs while sticking to its cost-focused model.

The group's chairman, Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, noted that the Q1 numbers reflected the airline's ability to manage costs while maintaining operational efficiency. He also cited the group's efforts to stay agile amid broader geopolitical and economic headwinds.

While regional uncertainties remain, Air Arabia's early momentum in 2025 positions it to build on its low-cost leadership in the MENA aviation sector over the coming quarters.

