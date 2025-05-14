Boman Irani Calls Cannes 2025 Debut ‘An Honour Beyond Words’ As He Represents Indian Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Boman Irani marked a proud milestone in his career as he made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Representing Indian cinema on the global stage, the acclaimed actor described the moment as“an honour beyond words,” reflecting his deep pride and gratitude for the opportunity. Irani is gearing up for his first-ever appearance at the esteemed 78th Cannes Film Festival with Tanvi: The Great, directed by Anupam Kher. The film's selection for Cannes marks a significant achievement in Boman Irani's celebrated career, which spans more than 20 years.

Speaking about his Cannes debut, Boman Irani stated,“To be at Cannes, representing Indian cinema on such a prestigious global platform with a film as heartfelt as Tanvi: The Great, is an honour beyond words. Playing Raza Saab, a musical legend, has been one of the most fulfilling roles of my career. Collaborating with Anupam Kher-an artist I have immense respect and admiration for-made the experience even more special. I hope this film resonates with audiences worldwide, just as it moved me while portraying this deeply nuanced character.”

Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great,' is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on 17 May. The film will be showcased at the Marché du Film, the official film market held alongside the prestigious festival. Kher will take the stage to personally present the film.

In the emotional drama, Boman essays the role of Raza Saab, a legendary music maestro. Talking about his role, 'The Mehta Boys' actor had earlier shared,“The very concept of Tanvi The Great moved me to tears. I had decided to be part of the film in any form. The form came in the shape of the innocence of Raza Saab. Unknown Musical genius! I am proud to be part of this timely film, apart from the fact that my friend Anupam would have it no other way.”