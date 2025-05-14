Oman Arab Bank Honored For Its Cooperation In Collecting Ministry Of Labor Revenues Digitally

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Muscat, 14 May 2025.

In confirmation of the strong ties and partnership between the government and private sectors, the Ministry of Labor honored Oman Arab Bank for its distinguished efforts in providing advanced digital payment solutions that contributed to facilitating the Ministry's revenue collection processes and enhancing the digital transformation of the government services system.

Mr. Mohsen bin Saif Al Ma'amari, the General Director of Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Ministry, handed over the honorary plaque to representatives of Oman Arab Bank, in appreciation of the bank's effective contribution to supporting the Ministry's digital system and providing secure and seamless digital payment solutions for beneficiaries.

Mr. Mohsen bin Saif Al Ma'amari stated:

“We value this unique partnership with Oman Arab Bank, which embodies the true integration between the government and private sectors. We have witnessed positive reaction from beneficiaries regarding the ease of use of the digital payment systems provided by the bank, which has contributed to achieving high levels of efficiency and transparency in revenue collection.”

Oman Arab Bank is one of the leading banks in providing advanced digital banking solutions that meet the needs of both government and private institutions. The bank recently launched an integrated package of digital commercial banking services specifically designed to support its valued customers from the government and private sectors as well as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and enable them to manage their financial operations smoothly and efficiently. These services include:

The Corporate Mobile Banking app, which allows customers to manage their accounts and conduct financial transactions, including payments, salaries, and approvals, anytime, anywhere, giving business owners greater flexibility in making decisions and executing them quickly.

Host-to-Host payment solutions, which provide a direct and secure connection between corporate systems and the bank's payment system, facilitating daily financial transactions and reducing time, effort, and costs.

The global SWIFTNet system, which enables companies to conduct international financial transactions quickly and securely through a reliable platform for transmitting financial messages and instructions.

Virtual Account Collection Solutions, which allow organizations to track revenues by project or product by creating dedicated accounts for each payer, enhancing transparency and facilitating cash flow management.

Mr. Sulaiman bin Ali Al Hinai, General Manager, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Oman Arab Bank, stated:“Oman Arab Bank stands as a key pillar in the Sultanate's financial landscape, leading the way in empowering both public and private sector institutions through cutting-edge financial solutions and advanced technological support. From the very beginning of the Blessed Renaissance, the bank has played a vital and strategic role in driving this national journey forward. We remain firmly committed to being at the forefront-delivering robust systems and innovative programs that not only enhance operational efficiency but also streamline procedures for all users, citizens and residents alike, in full alignment with Oman Vision 2040.”

Oman Arab Bank reaffirms its continued support for digital payment projects across various sectors, working alongside government institutions to enhance financial innovation and provide smart, secure banking solutions.