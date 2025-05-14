Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Strikes Mediterranean

Earthquake Strikes Mediterranean


2025-05-14 03:13:49
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Wednesday, a 6.0 magnitude tremor was recorded in the Mediterranean region, as reported by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The seismic activity was located approximately 155 kilometers (96.3 miles) away from the Datca district, which lies in the southwestern part of Mugla province.

According to AFAD, the earthquake struck at a depth of 20.41 kilometers (12.6 miles) beneath the earth's surface.

Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik shared that on-site inspections are still in progress. He noted on X that "No negative situation has been reported so far."

In a separate statement, Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, confirmed that based on preliminary evaluations, the earthquake did not result in any destruction.

"Fieldwork continues," Kurum said on X, indicating that teams are still actively assessing the area for potential impacts.

MENAFN14052025000045017167ID1109546565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search