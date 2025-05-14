403
Earthquake Strikes Mediterranean
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Wednesday, a 6.0 magnitude tremor was recorded in the Mediterranean region, as reported by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).
The seismic activity was located approximately 155 kilometers (96.3 miles) away from the Datca district, which lies in the southwestern part of Mugla province.
According to AFAD, the earthquake struck at a depth of 20.41 kilometers (12.6 miles) beneath the earth's surface.
Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik shared that on-site inspections are still in progress. He noted on X that "No negative situation has been reported so far."
In a separate statement, Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, confirmed that based on preliminary evaluations, the earthquake did not result in any destruction.
"Fieldwork continues," Kurum said on X, indicating that teams are still actively assessing the area for potential impacts.
