Melioidosis Fatalities Rise in Australia
(MENAFN) The number of deaths linked to melioidosis—a soil-transmitted illness—in Queensland, Australia, has risen to 31 this year, as reported by regional news sources on Wednesday.
The most recent fatality occurred in Townsville within the past week, according to a news agency.
Queensland's Health Department has recorded 221 cases of melioidosis so far this year, a figure health professionals are calling an unusually large outbreak for the region.
The majority of infections have emerged from the cities of Cairns and Townsville, with a specific concentration identified in the northern districts of Townsville.
Dr. Steven Donohue, director of the Townsville Public Health Unit, emphasized that individuals who consume alcohol excessively, seniors, and those living with ongoing medical issues face the highest risk of contracting the illness.
Melioidosis is an infrequent infection triggered by bacteria that thrive in the soil and water of northern Australia and Southeast Asia.
The infection can be contracted when the bacteria enter the body through skin abrasions or are breathed in.
This year's exceptionally high number of cases has been linked to historic flooding, which likely amplified exposure to contaminated environments.
