Ukraine's FM To Meet With Partners In Antalya On May 14
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine .
The Foreign Minister will hold meetings with Ukraine's partners to coordinate diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace.
The minister will emphasize Ukraine's commitment to peaceful efforts and stress the need to increase pressure on Russia if it continues to reject a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days and broader peace initiatives, the statement said.Read also: Ukraine's FM urges Brazil to facilitate direct talks between Zelensky, Putin in Istanbul
As previously reported by Ukrinform, an informal summit of NATO foreign ministers will take place on May 14–15 in Belek (Antalya Province, Türkiye).
