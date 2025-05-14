Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.16 To USD 65.69 Pb


2025-05-14 03:06:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.16 to USD 65.69 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 64.53 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday
At the global level, the price of the Brent crude went up by USD 1.67 to USD 66.63 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went up by USD 1.72 to USD 63.67 pb. (end)
