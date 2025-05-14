403
Kuwait Rep.: Relations With UN Significant Milestones, Effective Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN headquarters in New York, Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai, said Wednesday that Kuwait and the UN relations have witnessed significant milestones in the last six decades, boosted by Kuwait's effective contributions to push the UN's agenda to tackle various challenges.
In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of Kuwait's joining the UN charter to become the 111th state, Ambassador Al-Banai said, "I would like to congratulate His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the people of Kuwait on this occasion."
"It was on May 14 that Kuwait celebrates the anniversary of its joining the prestigious international organization that withholds the utmost objectivity, which crosses international borders and cultures," affirmed Ambassador Al-Banai.
"On May 15, 1963, Kuwait's flag was raised for the first time high among the other members' flags in front of the UN's headquarters in New York, and ever since, Kuwait continued its broadening activities and shone in humanitarian diplomacy with noble aims," he continued.
He highlighted multiple historic moments where Kuwait's contributions were recognized, among them in 2014 when the UN honored Kuwait to be an International Humanitarian Center and crowned the late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as Humanitarian Leader.
Ambassador Al-Banai reiterated, "This honor was not given randomly; it was due to a long history of deeply rooted humanitarian efforts Kuwait has cultivated throughout its history and thus became a beacon for good in a world riddled with increasing challenges."
He added that Kuwait's humanitarian role was never a reaction nor seasonal; it was, "an extension of a deeply rooted philosophy to invest in humans as a core principle. Therefore, Kuwait launched the Kuwait Fund for Development in 1961 to execute that principle."
Ambassador Al-Banai mentioned the great and strategic partnership Kuwait enjoyed with the various UN entities such as the World Food Programme (WFP), UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and UN Development Programme.
He concluded that Kuwait remains steadfast in its belief in international pluralism, inclusion, and its commitment to teamwork to reach a safer world where security and dignity prevail. (end)
