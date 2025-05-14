403
Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To Int'l Principles On UN Membership Anniv.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Marking the anniversary of its accession to the United Nations on 14th of May 1963 the State of Kuwait on Tuesday reaffirmed its strong commitment to international charters and its active role in promoting humanitarian causes a moment that continues to shape its diplomatic and humanitarian legacy.
Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Kuwaitآ's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen said Kuwait remains deeply rooted in its humanitarian approach guided by universal values and international law. He highlighted Kuwaitآ's ongoing collaboration with UN agencies to foster peace stability and ease the suffering of people affected by crises around the world.
Ambassador Al-Hayen also emphasized Kuwaitآ's firm belief in the importance of the United Nations especially in light of its current membership in the Human Rights Council.
He noted Kuwaitآ's commitment to constructive and meaningful cooperation with international bodies as part of its consistent approach to supporting multilateral action and advancing human rights.
He stressed Kuwaitآ's unwavering stance on key humanitarian issues particularly in Palestine Syria and Sudan.
"Kuwait remains dedicated to upholding international humanitarian law defending human rights and promoting justice and dignity in conflict zones," he said underscoring Kuwaitآ's role in pushing for accountability for violations of international law especially those committed by the Israeli occupation entity reaffirming Kuwaitآ's longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.
Ambassador Al-Hayen also noted that the Palestinian cause remains at the forefront of Kuwaitآ's foreign policy priorities denouncing the global double standards surrounding the Palestinian issue.
He reaffirmed Kuwaitآ's firm position in support of the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 4th of June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative.
He reiterated Kuwaitآ's repeated calls for the international community to shoulder its moral and legal responsibilities toward the Palestinian people ensure an immediate ceasefire and guarantee the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. (end)
