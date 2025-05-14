403
Japan Protests China Over New Unilateral Development In E. China Sea
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 14 (KUNA) - Japan said Wednesday it has lodged a protest with China over its new movement of unilateral development of natural resources in the East China Sea.
"We have recently confirmed that China has initiated an installation of a new structure on the west side of the geographical equidistance line between Japan and China in the East China Sea," the Foreign Ministry said.
"It is extremely regrettable that China is advancing unilateral development in the East China Sea, while the Exclusive Economic Zone and the continental shelf in the East China Sea have not yet been delimited," the ministry said in a statement.
Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, immediately issued a strong protest to Shi Yong, Deputy Chief of Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, strongly urging China for an early resumption of the negotiations on implementing the "June 2008 Agreement," according to the ministry.
In 2008, the two countries agreed to cooperate on the development of natural resources in the East China Sea.
China has built 18 structures close to a Japan-proposed boundary so far. Although all the facilities are located on the Chinese side of the Japanese-claimed median line, the government is concerned that the structures would be linked to the Japanese side of the median line.
The two countries have been at odds over the extent of their respective exclusive economic zones in the East China Sea. In 2008, Japan and China agreed to jointly develop the resources, but negotiations have stalled since 2010. (end)
