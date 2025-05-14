Hong Kong Expands Economic Outreach With New Investment Avenues In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hong Kong's latest trade mission to Qatar signals a new era of economic collaboration between Asia and the Gulf. In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Chairman of Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) and the Member of Legislative Council of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Sunny Tan lauded the mission's blend of Hong Kong and mainland Chinese enterprises, identifying key opportunities in finance, technology, and smart manufacturing.“This is about building global bridges,” Tan said, positioning Hong Kong as a launchpad for Chinese companies to reach international markets.

Tan described the official visit led by Chief Executive of HKSAR H E John Lee as“eye-opening” and emphasised the strategic significance of Hong Kong's engagement with Qatar.

“Our Chief Executive made the right decision in leading the delegation to Qatar this time,” he said, noting that the delegation included not only Hong Kong business leaders but also“very strong, very competitive” companies from mainland China, some of which are already global players.



Tan underscored Qatar's clear national vision and strong leadership in pursuing its 2030 development goals, drawing parallels with Hong Kong's own role as an international hub.

“Qatar is very well structured with a clear vision. It is positioned strategically in the Gulf region, functioning with a long-term view-similar to how Hong Kong serves as a bridge between China and the international community,” he said.

The visit included meetings with key Qatari institutions such as the Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Development Bank, and Qatar Foundation. Discussions focused on potential areas of collaboration, including financial services, family offices, smart manufacturing, healthcare, cultural initiatives, and technology integration.

Tan highlighted the potential for Hong Kong to act as a conduit for Chinese companies seeking internationalisation.

“Some [Chinese firms] are quite international, but others are less so. Hong Kong can help them adapt to international standards, connect with global networks, and reduce friction in cross-border business,” he explained.

He pointed to sectors such as autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and smart manufacturing as promising areas for bilateral cooperation.“With global uncertainty, it is vital to strengthen and manage supply chains together using the latest technologies,” he remarked.

Tan also stressed that the core of these initiatives is about creating shared prosperity.“The central theme is building a better community and a better country for the people. We are talking about shared success and a better life for all,” he added, praising Qatar's leadership for a vision aligned with Hong Kong.