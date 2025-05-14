403
India denies Trump’s allegations of utilizing trade threat for Pakistan ceasefire
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Ministry sources have rejected US President Donald Trump’s assertion that he used trade pressure to help broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. At a White House briefing on Monday, Trump claimed he warned both countries that future trade deals were at risk unless hostilities ceased, suggesting this strategy helped ease tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.
The confrontation escalated following India’s Operation Sindoor on May 7, a retaliatory strike on suspected militant sites in Pakistan-administered Kashmir after a deadly terror attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir in April. Trump also claimed credit for securing a lasting ceasefire on May 10, stating that his administration helped bring both sides to a halt amid intense conflict.
However, Indian officials refuted any mention of trade threats during discussions with US leaders. They confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US Vice President J.D. Vance on May 9 and that Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 8 and 10, but said trade was not part of those conversations.
In a national address on Monday, Modi reaffirmed India’s firm stance, stating that “terrorism and trade cannot exist together.”
Both India and Pakistan have claimed victory in the recent standoff while blaming each other for civilian casualties. Military leaders from both sides have since engaged in talks aimed at de-escalating tensions, with discussions reportedly focused on reducing troop deployments near border regions.
