Strauss Group Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Webcast

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS), announces today that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The release will be followed by a webinar earnings call at 15:30 local Israeli time/ 13:30 UK time/ 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The webinar will be hosted by the company's management to review the results and will be followed by a question and answers session. To participate in the webinar please use the following link :



Webinar ID: 871 1664 0032

Questions for the questions and answers session may also be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected]

The management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025:

Strauss Group's Q1 2025 earnings press release and financial statements will be available on the Company's website:





A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.

For further information, please contact:

Rivka Neufeld

Investor Relations Manager

+972-54-4224146

[email protected]



SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.

