Strauss Group Announces Timing Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Webcast
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE: STRS), announces today that it will release its first quarter financial results for 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The release will be followed by a webinar earnings call at 15:30 local Israeli time/ 13:30 UK time/ 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
The webinar will be hosted by the company's management to review the results and will be followed by a question and answers session. To participate in the webinar please use the following link :
Webinar ID: 871 1664 0032
Questions for the questions and answers session may also be submitted (up to 2 hours) in advance to: [email protected]
The management's review will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025:
Strauss Group's Q1 2025 earnings press release and financial statements will be available on the Company's website:
A recording of the webinar will be available on the company's website shortly following the webinar.
For further information, please contact:
Rivka Neufeld
Investor Relations Manager
+972-54-4224146
[email protected]
SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment