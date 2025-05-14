403
Harvard protects ‘core principles’ from Trump threats
(MENAFN) Harvard University president, Alan Garber, affirmed that the institution will not compromise its “core, legally protected principles,” despite the looming suspension of federal grants by the U.S. Department of Education. In a letter published on Monday, Garber referenced the university’s ongoing efforts to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry.
The letter followed a statement from Education Secretary Linda McMahon last week, who accused Harvard of “serious failures” in handling anti-Semitism, racial discrimination, academic rigor, and diversity of viewpoints. McMahon criticized the university for undermining the U.S. higher education system, claiming that it should no longer seek federal funding.
Amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests on campus, the Trump administration is reviewing the suspension of nearly $9 billion in federal funds to Harvard. Last month, the White House called for changes in governance, admissions, and the removal of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs at the university, though the administration later stated that this letter was “unauthorized.”
Harvard rejected these demands, accusing the White House of trying to control the campus and subsequently filed a lawsuit over the suspension of about $2.3 billion in funding. The university reiterated its commitment to addressing discrimination within its community.
In his letter, Garber said the university’s reform efforts were being undermined by what he described as the federal government’s overreach into private universities’ constitutional freedoms. He added that Harvard would continue to pursue necessary reforms in line with its values and legal obligations, but would not surrender its core principles out of fear of retaliation.
Garber also rejected claims of bias, noting that he had seen no evidence suggesting that international students are more likely to engage in disruption or violence than their peers.
