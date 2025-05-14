403
Trump’s top representatives visit Türkiye for Russia-Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is set to dispatch two senior advisers, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, to Türkiye this week to attend potential peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to a Reuters report citing unnamed sources.
The negotiations, tentatively scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul, were proposed last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who suggested resuming direct talks with Kyiv without any preconditions in an effort to reach a long-term resolution to the conflict.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has shown a willingness to engage in dialogue but insists on a 30-day ceasefire as a prerequisite—a condition Moscow has consistently rejected. Zelensky also stated he would only attend the talks if Putin is present in person.
Trump has voiced support for renewed negotiations and told reporters on Tuesday, before beginning a tour of the Middle East, that he might personally travel to Türkiye if he believes it could help the peace process—especially if Putin also agrees to attend. “There’s a possibility,” Trump said. “Don’t underestimate Thursday in Turkey.”
The Kremlin has not yet confirmed Putin’s travel plans or who will represent Russia at the talks. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a decision on Russia’s delegation will be made public in due time.
Regardless of whether Trump, Putin, or Zelensky attend, Reuters reports that Witkoff and Kellogg have been instructed to be in Istanbul on Thursday. However, the two advisers are expected to serve only as observers, not active participants in the negotiations.
Although it remains uncertain whether the talks will proceed as planned or in what format, Peskov confirmed that preparations are underway. He also emphasized that no Western European countries will be involved in the talks, arguing that their strong alignment with Ukraine and perceived pro-war stance make them unfit to serve as neutral mediators.
