Gershman Mortgage West Des Moines Branch Honored In Scotsman Guide's Prestigious 2025 Top Originators List

Gershman Mortgage announces that a Loan Officer at its West Des Moines branch, has achieved recognition in the Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Originators rankings.

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gershman Mortgage proudly announces that Mattie Thomsen, a leading Loan Officer at its West Des Moines, Iowa branch, has achieved national recognition by being featured in the esteemed Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Originators rankings. This annual accolade distinguishes the country's most successful mortgage originators based on rigorous standards and verified loan production metrics.Since its inception in 2010, Scotsman Guide's Top Originators list has become the industry's definitive benchmark for measuring performance, reliability, and excellence among mortgage professionals. The rankings evaluate originators from thousands of financial institutions nationwide, assessing criteria such as total loan volume, number of loans closed, and purchase loan volumes. The 2025 rankings were especially competitive, with over 5,500 mortgage professionals qualifying and collectively originating approximately 645,000 loans totaling $254 billion.Mattie Thomsen distinguished herself significantly in multiple categories: Most Loans Closed, Top Dollar Volume, and Top Purchase Volume. This recognition highlights her exceptional expertise, consistent performance, and commitment to delivering superior client service within the West Des Moines community and beyond.In addition to her placements in the core performance categories, Mattie Thomsen was also named to Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Women Originators list. This distinct honor highlights not only her production achievements, but also her leadership and excellence as a female professional in a highly competitive industry. Thomsen's recognition further reinforces the caliber of talent at Gershman Mortgage's West Des Moines branch and exemplifies the company's commitment to supporting standout performers across its national footprint.The West Des Moines branch of Gershman Mortgage, situated at 130 5th Street, Suite B, stands as a cornerstone of the local financial services community. Known for its robust presence in central Iowa, the branch has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, integrity, and personalized service. The West Des Moines office benefits from a team of dedicated professionals, including seasoned Loan Officers Bannen Davis, Jon Fuhs, Katie Frame, and Kyle Kuehl. Together, this team delivers customized mortgage solutions designed to align seamlessly with individual and community financial goals.West Des Moines itself, consistently ranked among the best places to live in the United States, provides an ideal backdrop for Gershman Mortgage's operations. The community's thriving economy, driven by a diverse array of industries including finance, insurance, and technology, has experienced significant growth. Gershman Mortgage has actively participated in and contributed to this community development, aiding numerous families and individuals in securing home financing tailored to their unique circumstances .In addition to Thomsen's professional achievements, the recognition by Scotsman Guide reflects Gershman Mortgage's broader organizational commitment to providing unmatched financial guidance, community involvement, and industry leadership. The company's culture emphasizes not only achieving business excellence but also fostering deep and enduring community relationships.Thomsen's recognition by the Scotsman Guide underscores the effectiveness and dedication of the entire Gershman Mortgage team. It is a reflection of the cohesive teamwork, strategic vision, and consistent client-focused service that characterize Gershman Mortgage's approach to business.Sarai Dreher of Urbandale, Iowa, also earned a spot on Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Women Originators list-an honor that reflects both her impressive loan production and the trusted relationships she's built with homebuyers throughout her community.About Gershman MortgageFounded in 1955, Gershman Mortgage stands as one of the leading mortgage lenders in the United States, known for its unwavering commitment to honesty, integrity, and customer-centric service. Operating across 22 states, Gershman provides an extensive range of tailored mortgage solutions designed to meet diverse financial needs, from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors.The West Des Moines branch, located at 130 5th Street, West Des Moines, IA, 50265, exemplifies Gershman Mortgage's broader mission and vision, consistently delivering superior service and fostering strong community connections. The company's core values of integrity, transparency, and customer focus drive continuous growth and success, reinforcing Gershman Mortgage's respected position within the industry.Visit Gershman Mortgage online or make an appointment by calling 515-964-5952.

