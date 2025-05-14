403
U.S. Cuts Harvard Funding Again After Free Speech Clash
(MENAFN) The U.S. government has intensified its financial pressure on Harvard University, announcing an additional $450 million in grant cuts. This move, revealed by the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism on Tuesday, comes just a day after Harvard President Alan Garber criticized the administration for allegedly undermining fundamental freedoms.
This latest reduction follows the freezing of over $2.2 billion in federal funding last month. Harvard is currently challenging the U.S. administration in court over its demands concerning the university's academic and disciplinary procedures.
In a letter dispatched on Monday, President Garber responded to Education Secretary Linda McMahon's accusations of partisan bias at Harvard, warning that the government's "overreach" was jeopardizing essential liberties. However, a government coalition sharply rebuked Harvard in a Tuesday letter, alleging a failure to adequately address "pervasive race discrimination and antisemitic harassment."
The task force initially declared at the end of March that it would review $9 billion in federal funds allocated to Harvard and its affiliates. On April 11, the U.S. government urged the university to implement significant reforms or face further funding reductions.
Harvard declined these demands on April 14, resulting in the freezing of $2.2 billion in long-term grants and an additional $60 million in contract funds.
Furthermore, the administration has threatened to withdraw Harvard's ability to admit international students and its tax-exempt status, and has initiated multiple investigations into the institution.
Since the start of the year, the U.S. administration has cautioned several American universities that they risk funding cuts unless they address their policies regarding antisemitism on campus and revise diversity initiatives that support specific minority groups.
