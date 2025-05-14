403
Macron Backs Headscarf Ban in Sports
(MENAFN) French Leader Emmanuel Macron has voiced his backing for the prohibition of headscarves during athletic competitions.
In an interview with the media, Macron affirmed his alignment with the principles of the Olympic Charter, stating, "I stand by the Olympic Charter, which prohibits the wearing of all religious symbols in competitions."
He made a clear distinction between individuals engaging in sports in public facilities and those competing at official events, noting that it falls under the authority of each sporting federation to determine whether or not to enforce a headscarf ban.
Emphasizing the neutrality of sporting arenas, he remarked, "When you're in a competition, it's not the place for a religious symbol," and highlighted the importance of “pragmatism” given that current French legislation does not explicitly forbid such expressions.
In addition to addressing religious attire in sports, Macron discussed the potential use of referendums to address a range of significant national concerns, including immigration policy, changes to the pension system, assisted dying, and the state of public finances.
He expressed a positive outlook toward launching multiple referendums in the near future, stating, "The idea is that we can consult our fellow citizens on major economic or social reforms."
He indicated that several proposals would be presented by the government before June, after which he would evaluate which issues might be put forward for public vote.
Although Macron dismissed the idea of a referendum to reverse the pension reform that increased the retirement age to 64 and considered a vote on immigration unlikely to be “effective,” he left the door open to holding referendums on assisted dying “in case of a deadlock” as well as on financial matters impacting the country.
