Broadridge Announces New Patent On Large Language Model Orchestration Of Machine Learning Agents

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR ) has been awarded a new U.S. patent on its large language model (LLM) orchestration of machine learning agents. These patented methods and systems are behind BondGPT, Broadridge's award-winning GenAI application first demonstrated in the market in the LTX e-trading platform, a Broadridge subsidiary. BondGPT was released in June 2023, followed by the enterprise version, BondGPT+ , in October 2023. These applications provide timely, secure and accurate responses to natural language questions using OpenAI GPT models and the orchestration of multiple AI agents to automatically retrieve and process data from multiple datasets and analytical models simultaneously.

"We are consistently developing innovative data science and execution capabilities to improve our clients' pre-trade and trade execution workflows," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. "As we reflect on the positive feedback we've received about the value and uniqueness of BondGPT, it's validating to receive this patent for our innovations. We will continue to work closely with clients integrating AI into their workflows to increase productivity and optimize trading."

BondGPT and BondGPT+ harness powerful AI and machine learning to offer enhanced, personalized trading capabilities to corporate bond traders, portfolio managers, and analysts on the buy- and sell-side. By deploying Broadridge's patented methods for LLM orchestration of machine learning agents, the BondGPT+ enterprise application integrates clients' proprietary data and analytical models, third-party datasets, as well as sophisticated personalization features, and provides unparalleled access to critical pre-trade data and models, improving efficiency and saving valuable time for users.

Other significant features patented in U.S. Patent No. 11,765,405 include:



Explainability as to how the output of the patented methods of LLM orchestration of machine learning agents was generated through a "Show your work" feature that offers step-by-step transparency;

A multi-agent adversarial feature for enhanced accuracy; and

An AI-powered compliance verification feature, based on custom compliance rules configured to an enterprise's unique compliance and risk management processes. The use of User Profile attributes such as user role to inform data retrieval and security

The announcement builds on the momentum of other patented technologies awarded to LTX's fixed income trading, including innovations of bond similarity technology, dealer selection score technology, liquidity aggregation technology, and RFQ+ trading protocol.

For more information about LTX, please visit .

Broadridge Contacts:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED