Denver Post Names Vectra Bank Colorado A Winner Of The State Of Colorado Top Workplaces 2025 Award
ABOUT VECTRA BANK COLORADO
At Vectra Bank, we practice "proactive relationship banking." Which means we get to know our clients well, and we use that knowledge to vigorously discover opportunities to grow their business. We're passionate about helping clients who are passionate about their business, and our expert bankers serve them in 34 bank locations across the Rocky Mountain region. Vectra combines sophistication with personalization to offer a truly unique service experience. As a division of Zionsbancorporation, N.A., Vectra offers every client- personal or business-the best of both worlds: a broad reach and depth of resources alongside an unparalleled one–to–one attention. We like to say we are big enough to count and yet small enough to care.
ABOUT ENERGAGE
Making the world a better place to work together.TM
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces.
SOURCE Vectra Bank Colorado
