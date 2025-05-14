Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meet Xiamen's Siming District, Discover Infinite Possibilities


2025-05-14 02:18:05

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) What color is Xiamen's Siming district? First, Siming district is characterized by warm orange hues, representing a cultural and livable environment with exquisite intangible cultural heritage such as bead embroidery. It also embraces a passionate red color theme, symbolizing the influx of innovation and the development of advanced technology amid a thriving economic trend. Then, Siming district shines with the luster of color of gold, representing its offering leading financial services, plus it embodies a pure blue tone, showcasing Xiamen city's modernity and iconic blue ocean views.

Click on this video to experience the vibrant Siming district in all its colors!

SOURCE com

MENAFN14052025003732001241ID1109546329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search