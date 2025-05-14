Gentoo Media Inc. Publishes Q1 2025 Interim Report: Strategic Initiatives Lay Foundation For Long-Term Growth

ST. JULIANS, Malta, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media today announces its interim results for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter marked a transitional phase for the company, impacted by market headwinds in Brazil and a shift away from lower value activities, but also by decisive steps to sharpen focus and strengthen long-term resilience. We expect to see margins improve and a resumption of growth in H2 2025.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights

Gentoo Media reported revenue of EUR 24.8 million (EUR 28.0 million), down 11% YoY predominantly due to the impact of market regulation in Brazil

EBITDA before special items amounted to EUR 8.2 million (EUR 13.5 million) with a margin of 33% (48%)

Net cash flow impacted by deferred payments related to previous years acquisitions and split related payments totalling EUR 22.5 million

Performance in Q1 primarily reflects regulatory disruption in Brazil and a reduction in some low margin activities. Despite these headwinds, Gentoo Media maintains a strong financial position, with robust recurring revenue and a cash-generative operating model.

Post-Demerger Strategic initiatives

In the wake of the demerger from the Platform & Sportsbook business, Gentoo Media launched a comprehensive strategic review. Completed shortly after the quarter, the process has resulted in a more focused, agile, and resilient business:

Streamlined operations: Lower-margin activities discontinued to enable full focus on scalable and sustainable growth. Cost base resized with significant annual run-rate savings.

Organisational capacity strengthened: Senior talent additions, including the appointment of a new CFO, have bolstered leadership.

Strategic focus: Streamlining the organisation will eliminate inefficiencies, remove duplication and ensure that resources are focused on the highest-value areas of the business.

CEO Jonas Warrer comments: "Q1 was a quarter of change - and a necessary one. We faced external pressures and made deliberate decisions to position Gentoo Media for what's ahead. The result is a more focused company with a clear growth strategy and the leadership in place to deliver it. We now move forward with confidence, driven by our ambition to create long-term value for players, partners, and shareholders alike."

Outlook

Gentoo Media enters Q2 with renewed momentum and strategic clarity. The business has a strong platform to navigate market fluctuations and capitalise on emerging opportunities across regulated iGaming markets. We are well-placed to resume growth in the second half of the year and we expect to see full-year revenues broadly in line with 2024 and EBITDA margins in the range of 40-45%.

