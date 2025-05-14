First Three Months 2025 Interim Report: Strong Performance And Strategic Plan Execution Marked By The Launch Of Kelmė Wind Farm I. Full-Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA And Investments Guidance Reiterated
|EUR, millions
|3M 2025
|3M 2024
|Change
|Adjusted EBITDA
|188.5
|181.7
|3.7%
|Green Capacities
|109.3
|77.1
|41.8%
|Networks
|74.1
|65.5
|13.1%
|Reserve Capacities
|17.4
|20.0
|(13.0%)
|Customers & Solutions
|(14.2)
|17.4
|n/a
|Other activities and eliminations2
|1.9
|1.7
|11.8%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|23.5%
|28.1%
|(4.6 pp)
|EBITDA
|160.1
|188.9
|(15.2%)
|Adjusted EBIT
|138.4
|140.3
|(1.4%)
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|110.0
|147.5
|(25.4%)
|Adjusted Net Profit
|107.8
|112.6
|(4.3%)
|Net profit
|83.9
|118.7
|(29.3%)
|Investments
|146.5
|209.5
|(30.1%)
|Green Capacities
|71.4
|138.9
|(48.6%)
|Networks
|65.5
|63.7
|2.8%
|Reserve Capacities
|0.5
|0.2
|150.0%
|Customers & Solutions
|5.2
|2.6
|100.0%
|Other activities and eliminations2
|3.9
|4.1
|(4.9%)
|FFO
|149.2
|169.5
|(12.0%)
|FCF
|16.7
|5.0
|234.0%
|Adjusted ROE LTM
|11.3%
|14.2%
|(2.9 pp)
|ROE LTM
|10.0%
|14.2%
|(4.2 pp)
|Adjusted ROCE LTM
|8.9%
|11.1%
|(2.2 pp)
|ROCE LTM
|8.1%
|10.7%
|(2.6 pp)
|EPS
|1.16
|1.64
|(29.3%)
|31 Mar 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|Change
|Net Debt
|1,593.3
|1,612.3
|(1.2%)
|Net Working Capital
|97.5
|102.6
|(5.0%)
|Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM, times
|2.98
|3.05
|(2.3%)
|FFO LTM/Net Debt
|28.8%
|29.7%
|(0.9 pp)
2 'Other activities and eliminations' includes consolidation adjustments, related-party transactions and financial results of the parent company.
Earnings call
In relation to the announcement of the First three months 2025 interim report and Strategic Plan 2025–2028, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.
To join the earnings call, please register at:
It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and a unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.
All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registration or live during the earnings call.
Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:
The First three months 2025 interim report, fact sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:
Strategic Plan 2025–2028 will be available for download at:
For additional information, please contact:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
