Glycinates Market To Reach USD 2.65 Billion By 2035, Driven By Nutritional And Pharmaceutical Demand FMI

Glycinates Market

The Glycinates market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing demand for nutritional supplements and fortified food products.

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The glycinates market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. Valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2025, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2.65 billion by 2035. This growth is largely fueled by the rising incorporation of glycinates in food, feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications across the globe.The increasing prevalence of mineral deficiencies, particularly in developing countries such as Brazil and India, is creating strong demand for chelated minerals like glycinates. Additionally, the global push toward antibiotic-free livestock production has increased the use of glycinates in animal nutrition. These compounds offer enhanced bioavailability of essential minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and zinc, contributing to improved health outcomes in both humans and animals.In the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, glycinates are witnessing strong uptake as dietary supplements. Their ability to support bone health, enhance immune function, and act as natural ingredients in skincare formulations-particularly magnesium glycinate-further supports market growth. Rising health awareness, consumer demand for clean-label products, and innovations in mineral chelation are expected to sustain the momentum in the coming years.Explore Key Insights – Request Your Sample Now!Rising Demand for Chelated Minerals Boosts Global Glycinates MarketThe glycinates market size and industry trends analysis indicate a strong growth trajectory, primarily fueled by the rising usage of chelated minerals to improve mineral bioavailability. Glycinates, which are glycine chelates of minerals such as magnesium, zinc, copper, and calcium, are widely used as nutritional additives across multiple end-use sectors.These compounds enhance mineral absorption and are especially favored in formulations where high bioavailability enhancement is critical. Their ability to combat mineral deficiency makes them ideal for functional food ingredients and dietary supplement ingredients.Key Applications: From Feed-Grade to Personal Care and BeyondA major driver for the market is the extensive use of feed-grade glycinates in animal nutrition. Glycinates act as organic trace minerals that enhance the health and productivity of livestock and poultry. As regulatory bodies continue to emphasize the use of safe and efficient nutritional additives, the demand for glycinates in animal feed supplements is expected to increase sharply.The cosmetic industry is also seeing a spike in the use of glycinates in personal care and cosmetic products. Magnesium and zinc glycinates are gaining popularity for their skin-soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, making them valuable additions to skincare formulations.Food & Beverage Industry Adopts Glycinates for Mineral FortificationIn the food and beverage industry, glycinates are being adopted as functional nutrition components for mineral fortification. Consumers increasingly seek health-oriented food products enriched with bioavailable mineral sources, and glycinates fit well into this demand. Their neutral taste and high solubility make them ideal for integration into beverages, dietary bars, and health supplements.The role of glycinates in mineral fortification and nutrition is further emphasized in clean-label product formulations, where synthetic additives are being replaced with natural and bioavailable alternatives.Key Glycinates Market Trends Highlighted. Rise of Clean-Label Nutrition: Consumers are increasingly opting for food and supplements containing natural, easily absorbable ingredients. Glycinates, being chelated and bioavailable, fit this demand perfectly.. Shift Towards Antibiotic-Free Feed: With restrictions on antibiotics in animal feed, livestock producers are turning to mineral glycinates as safe and effective alternatives.. Beauty-from-Within Trend: Growing popularity of skincare supplements has led to a surge in demand for glycinates like magnesium glycinate, known for their calming and anti-inflammatory properties.. Innovation in Chelation Technology: Advancements in the production and stabilization of glycinates are allowing manufacturers to introduce high-purity and more efficacious products.Key Takeaways of the Report. The global glycinates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2035.. Magnesium glycinates dominate the market due to their widespread use in dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals.. Demand is driven by rising health consciousness, mineral deficiency, and regulatory restrictions on synthetic additives.. Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth due to increasing investment in nutrition and healthcare.. The animal feed segment remains a key revenue generator owing to the need for high-performance mineral additives.Unlock Comprehensive Insights – Get the Full Report Now:Country-wise CAGR Analysis (2025–2035). USA: 5.8% – Steady growth driven by health-conscious consumers and functional supplement trends.. UK: 4.9% – Growth aided by nutraceutical uptake and clean-label demand.. France: 4.7% – Expanding use in pharmaceuticals and beauty supplements.. Germany: 5.1% – Demand for high-purity ingredients in feed and pharma sectors.. Italy: 4.5% – Moderate growth in cosmetics and food applications.. South Korea: 5.3% – Rise in skincare and nutraceutical demand.. Japan: 4.8% – High elderly population fueling supplement sales.. China: 6.2% – Rapidly expanding healthcare and animal feed industries.. Australia: 4.6% – Growing interest in wellness and preventive nutrition.. New Zealand: 4.4% – Demand driven by dairy and livestock sector innovation.Competition OutlookThe glycinates market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, product purity, and global expansion. Leading companies include BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Albion Laboratories (Balchem), Clariant AG, and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. These players are investing in R&D to improve chelation efficiency, reduce production costs, and meet the increasing demand from nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and animal nutrition sectors.Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and geographic expansion remain common growth strategies. Emerging players are also entering the market with region-specific offerings, further intensifying competition and driving innovation.Key Market Players. BASF SE. Solvay S.A.. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.. Balchem Corporation. Clariant AG. Pancosma SA. Jost Chemical Co.. Albion Minerals. Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co.. Novotech NutraceuticalsExplore Functional Food Ingredients Industry Analysis:SegentationBy Type:By type, the industry is categorized into magnesium glycinate, calcium glycinate, zinc glycinate, iron glycinate, copper glycinate, manganese glycinate, and sodium glycinate.By Form:By form, the industry is segmented into dry and liquid.By Application:By application, the industry includes animal feed, pharmaceutical/nutraceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care.By Region:By region, industry analysis has been carried out in key countries across North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Balkan and Baltic countries, Russia & Belarus, and the Middle East & Africa.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Glycine Market:Glycol Monostearate Market:Firming Agents Market:Release Agent Market:Acetic Acid Esters Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.