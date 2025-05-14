Path To Doha Begins With High-Stakes Qualifiers Draw

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A glamorous draw ceremony held at the stunning Al Hazm Mall in Doha yesterday evening laid out the initial pathways for 80 nations who will be eying a berth at the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, where 32 teams will compete for the prestigious Naismith Trophy.

The draw ceremony, held in the presence of Qatar Olympic Committee President and Chairman of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 Local Organizing Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, saw the teams divided into 20 groups across four zones.

Taking place across six windows between November 2025 and March 2027, the teams will be involved in 420 games, looking for a place in the August 27 to September 12, 2027 tournament which will make history as the first ever Basketball World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East.

Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and FIBA President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Qualifiers draw in Doha yesterday.

FIBA President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) and Local Organising Committee Director General Mohammed Saad Al Meghaiseeb as well as members of the FIBA Central Board attended the event along with more than 60 representatives from National Federations around the globe.

The draw was conducted by FIBA Global Ambassador, three-time Olympic champion, and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony who was assisted by Qatar's four-time Olympic medallist and the reigning world high jump champion Mutaz Barshim, four-time Olympic gold winner Mo Farah, and GGC basketball legend and 3x3 world champion Yassin Mousa of Qatar in the presence of FIBA head of Competitions Fabien Hoeppe.

The draw took place in the background of the glittering Naismith Trophy, brought on stage by FIBA Basketball World Cup 2002 MVP, former Germany national team captain and basketball great Dirk Nowitzki.

Hosts Qatar were drawn in Group D of the Asia and Oceania region qualifiers, along with Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and India.



Qatar are already qualified, with their spot being in addition to the seven reserved to the continent. In the first round, the 16 teams will be divided into four groups of four. Each team will face the other three in their group on a home and away basis over the first three windows, with two games per team played in each window in November 2025, February 2026, and July 2026.

The African and American qualifiers will also include 16 teams each, divided into four groups. Europe will see 32 teams divided into eight groups, with the holders Germany tipping off their title-defence journey in Group E, along with Cyprus, Israel and a qualifier. Five-time winners USA will face Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and a qualifier in Group A in the Americas region.

Speaking at the draw ceremony, QBF President Al Meghaiseeb said the 2027 World Cup will be unforgettable.

“Basketball's journey in our country began on 24 October 1973, when visionary leaders first brought Qatar into the global basketball family. Since then, with the steadfast support of the Qatar Olympic Committee and many dedicated partners, our game has flourished,” Al Meghaiseeb said while welcoming the attendees.

“Today we take the next bold step: hosting the first FIBA World Cup in which every game will be played in a single city. For 17 unforgettable days, Doha will become basketball's world capital, giving players, fans, and officials the rare chance to share every tip‐off, every buzzer‐beater, and every celebration together.”

FIBA Secretary General Zagklis said the qualifiers are a special part of the journey towards the Qatar 2027.

Mutaz Barshim picks Qatar as Carmelo Anthony (left) applauds during the draw.

“The World Cup is not a three-week event. The World Cup is, in reality, more than two years. So the qualifiers are a long journey, every three months playing home and away,” Zagklis added.

The upcoming edition of the World Cup will also make history as the first time that will see all the matches take place in a single city.

“This is the first time, the first World Cup where all 32 teams play in the same place, in the same city. So as of tonight we will have a schedule of 420 games, but all roads lead to Doha,” the FIBA Secretary General said.

FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP QATAR 2027 QUALIFIERS DRAW

Asia and Oceania

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Guam

Group B: Japan, China, South Korea, Chinese Taipei

Group C: Iran, Jordan, Syria, Iraq

Group D: Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, India, Qatar

Africa

Group A: Cameroon, South Sudan, Libya, Cape Verde

Group B: Senegal, DR Congo, Madagascar, Ivory Coast

Group C: Nigeria, Rwanda, Guinea, Tunisia

Group D: Mali, Angola, Uganda, Egypt

Americas

Group A: United States, Dominican Republic, Winner PQ N, Nicaragua

Group B: Puerto Rico, Canada, Bahamas, Second place PQ N

Group C: Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Winner PQ S

Group D: Argentina, Uruguay, Panama, Second place PQ S

Europe

Group A: Second place SR D, Georgia, Winner SR A, Spain

Group B: Greece, Montenegro, Portugal, Winner SR B

Group C: Serbia, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Second place SR A

Group D: Great Britain, Italy, Iceland, Lithuania

Group E: Winner SR D, Germany, Israel, Cyprus

Group F: Latvia, Poland, Second place SR C, Winner SR C

Group G: Second place SR B, France, Belgium, Finland

Group H: Slovenia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia