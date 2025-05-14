Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ICOM Dubai 2025 Launches Participation Grant Programme To Empower Voices From The MEASA Region

ICOM Dubai 2025 Launches Participation Grant Programme To Empower Voices From The MEASA Region


2025-05-14 02:16:48
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Organising Committee of ICOM Dubai 2025, in partnership with ICOM UAE, has launched its Grant Programme for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, reaffirming its commitment to inclusion and accessibility ahead of the 27th ICOM General Conference this November in Dubai.


To ensure diverse regional representation, 140 grants will be awarded - 70 for in-person participation covering travel, accommodation, visa fees, and full admission, and 70 for complimentary digital access. The programme is open to museum professionals, students, and cultural practitioners from or contributing to the MEASA region, particularly those aligned with the conference's pillars: intangible heritage, youth power, and new technologies.

Applications can be submitted via the official ICOM Dubai 2025 website and must be received by 31 May 2025.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee, said:“At ICOM Dubai 2025, we are nurturing a legacy built on inclusion, opportunity, and shared purpose. This Grant Programme reflects our belief that a diversity of voices must shape the future of museums. By welcoming professionals from across the MEASA region, we invite various perspectives to join the global dialogue and co-create the cultural narratives of tomorrow.”

MENAFN14052025005446012082ID1109546304

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search