Berlin rejects discussing providing missiles for Kiev
(MENAFN) The German government has declined to publicly address the possibility of sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, with officials emphasizing the need for discretion in military aid discussions. On Monday, a spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany aims to maintain a “low profile” regarding future arms deliveries to avoid aiding Russia.
Stefan Cornelius, speaking on behalf of Merz, criticized the public debates that surrounded previous arms shipments under former Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He stated that while general information on weapon supplies can be shared, specific details—such as the number and type of missiles—should be withheld to prevent Russia from gaining strategic insights.
“We will no longer comment on plans to supply Taurus cruise missiles,” Cornelius said, arguing that such details aren’t essential for public knowledge but could help Russia adjust its military strategy.
This policy shift could pave the way for Germany to finally send the long-debated Swedish-German Taurus missiles to Ukraine—a move blocked by Scholz over concerns about escalating the war. Merz, however, appears more open to the idea.
The Taurus missile has a range of 500 kilometers, capable of striking far into Russian territory. Moscow has strongly warned Berlin against the delivery, saying it would make Germany an active party in the conflict.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently stated that using Taurus missiles would likely require German military involvement. Any strikes on Russian infrastructure would thus be viewed as direct German participation in the war, she warned.
