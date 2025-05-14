403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Prepares Reform Plans to Advance EU Membership
(MENAFN) Ukraine is prepared to unveil detailed reform strategies to the European Union and its member nations as part of its journey toward accession, according to a statement made on Tuesday by Deputy Premier Olha Stefanishyna.
During a special session of the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs, Stefanishyna—who also serves as the Minister of Justice and oversees European and Euro-Atlantic integration—declared that Ukraine had finalized national-level versions of three pivotal strategic documents.
These documents are designed to map out Ukraine’s vision for transformation on its path to EU membership.
“This vision was embodied in three roadmaps: on the rule of law, reforming public administration, and functioning of democratic institutions,” she stated, as per a release from her office.
She further added: “We also proposed an Action Plan on the protection of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities in Ukraine, developed in wide dialogue and taking into account key concerns raised by an EU member state.”
This plan, she emphasized, was created through extensive consultation and directly responds to important issues highlighted by an EU country.
Stefanishyna pointed out that reforms in these critical areas were initiated before Ukraine was granted EU candidate status.
She also underlined Ukraine’s notable advancements in the digitalization of public services, stressing that such progress is essential for minimizing opportunities for corruption.
Earlier in May, the Interdepartmental Working Group managing Ukraine’s EU accession talks gave its formal approval to the draft transformation plans, according to a report by a news agency.
These documents are currently undergoing final preparations and will soon be submitted to the European Commission and the individual EU member states for review.
During a special session of the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs, Stefanishyna—who also serves as the Minister of Justice and oversees European and Euro-Atlantic integration—declared that Ukraine had finalized national-level versions of three pivotal strategic documents.
These documents are designed to map out Ukraine’s vision for transformation on its path to EU membership.
“This vision was embodied in three roadmaps: on the rule of law, reforming public administration, and functioning of democratic institutions,” she stated, as per a release from her office.
She further added: “We also proposed an Action Plan on the protection of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities in Ukraine, developed in wide dialogue and taking into account key concerns raised by an EU member state.”
This plan, she emphasized, was created through extensive consultation and directly responds to important issues highlighted by an EU country.
Stefanishyna pointed out that reforms in these critical areas were initiated before Ukraine was granted EU candidate status.
She also underlined Ukraine’s notable advancements in the digitalization of public services, stressing that such progress is essential for minimizing opportunities for corruption.
Earlier in May, the Interdepartmental Working Group managing Ukraine’s EU accession talks gave its formal approval to the draft transformation plans, according to a report by a news agency.
These documents are currently undergoing final preparations and will soon be submitted to the European Commission and the individual EU member states for review.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment