Trump's Ukraine Mediation Reaching Its Logical Limit
Latest developments have seen Ukraine and the West demand Russia's compliance with an unconditional ceasefire, to which Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by offering the unconditional resumption of bilateral talks with Ukraine instead.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's response was to declare that he'll visit Istanbul on Thursday (May 15), the place and day that Putin suggested for resuming bilateral talks, though it's unclear whether the Russian leader will attend.
The spring 2022 peace process that Putin mentioned in his video address on Sunday (May 11) morning only involved their delegations, not direct talks between their presidents (plus, Putin considers Zelensky to be illegitimate now). Putin's also unlikely to meet Zelensky unless he agrees to significant concessions ahead of time.
